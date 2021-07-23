C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -58.98. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

