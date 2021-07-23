Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cabot worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

