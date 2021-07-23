Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $52.66. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

