Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $52.66. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45.
In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
