Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

