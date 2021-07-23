Cadence Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

