Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

