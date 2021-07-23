CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.25.

CAE opened at C$38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.49. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.