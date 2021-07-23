CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

