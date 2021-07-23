Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,341 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,537. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $924.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.