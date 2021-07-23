California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,721 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 343,156 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.