California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Juniper Networks worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195,127 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

