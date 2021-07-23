California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,137 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Bill.com worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $204.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,196,806. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

