California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

CBOE stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

