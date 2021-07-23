California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Invesco worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

