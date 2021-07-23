California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $115.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

