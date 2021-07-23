California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Owens Corning worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

