California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Five Below worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

FIVE stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.