California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Repligen worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

