California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Lennox International worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $251,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

NYSE LII opened at $316.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.44. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.82 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,236,619.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

