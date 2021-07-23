California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.