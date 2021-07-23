California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Lear worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.