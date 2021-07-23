California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Robert Half International worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

