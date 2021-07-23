California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,630 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of DISH Network worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 561,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

DISH Network stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.