California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,569 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Globe Life worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

