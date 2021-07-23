California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,052 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

