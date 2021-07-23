California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 58,505 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.