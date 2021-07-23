California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of UGI worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

