California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Five9 worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.06.

FIVN stock opened at $193.23 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

