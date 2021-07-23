California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,124 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Trex worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.