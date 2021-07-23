California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of The Western Union worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.