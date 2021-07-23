California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.