Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

