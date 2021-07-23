Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.89

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.89, but opened at $48.42. Calix shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3,638 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Calix by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

