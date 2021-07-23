Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,916.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $87,916.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.51 or 0.06340006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00135664 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

