Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.85. Canaan shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 35,193 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $936.25 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
