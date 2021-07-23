Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) a C$4.25 Price Target

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SBB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.73. 196,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,753. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.80 million and a PE ratio of -115.33.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.