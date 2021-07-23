Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 281,363 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $128,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.47. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

