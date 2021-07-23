Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 933,466 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.01% of iQIYI worth $131,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 515.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

