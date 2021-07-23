Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,757 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Cigna worth $150,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Cigna by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 967,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

Shares of CI opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

