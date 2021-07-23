Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 223,588 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.96% of QTS Realty Trust worth $126,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.59 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.