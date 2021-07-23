Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 525,114 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.57% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $138,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

ARE opened at $194.23 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

