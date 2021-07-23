Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $123,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $10,530,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

