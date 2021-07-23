Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $125.32 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $125,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $973.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $887.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $987.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.