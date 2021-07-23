Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $136.14 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.10% of Shaw Communications worth $136,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $245,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

