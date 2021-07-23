Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $140.84 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 335.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.78% of Avis Budget Group worth $140,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAR opened at $77.73 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

