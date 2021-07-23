Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $199.62 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059,896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of AT&T worth $199,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 197,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 762,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in AT&T by 34.4% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

