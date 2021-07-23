Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.47% of Datadog worth $120,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,889,888. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.33 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -787.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

