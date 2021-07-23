Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $132,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.