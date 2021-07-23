Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of NetEase worth $121,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.96.

Shares of NTES opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

