Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 230,145 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 358.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,416 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,145 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $139,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $623.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $623.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.